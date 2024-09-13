China donates 1,300 tonnes of food aid to Somalia

Xinhua) 11:17, September 13, 2024

MOGADISHU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Somalia on Thursday donated 1,300 tonnes of food aid to the country's national disaster agency which is taking proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of upcoming prolonged dry spells on the country.

The donation was handed over to the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) by Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu at a ceremony held in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

During the ceremony, Wang expressed the Chinese government's commitment to supporting the people of Somalia during challenging times, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming La Nina drought.

"This reflects China's ongoing efforts to assist Somalia in similar circumstances in the past," Wang said according to a statement issued by SoDMA.

Mahamud Moallim, commissioner of SoDMA, expressed his gratitude to the Chinese citizens and government for their invaluable assistance. He said the donation will provide much-needed relief to the millions of Somalis currently facing extreme food insecurity due to relentless cycles of droughts and floods.

The food aid comes at a critical time as Somalia remains one of the hardest-hit countries by climate change, with repeated natural disasters severely crippling agricultural production and escalating the hunger crisis, according to SoDMA.

The October-November-December forecast indicates a high likelihood (over 50 percent probability) of below-normal rainfall, driven by La Nina conditions, and there is over 60 percent probability of a delayed onset of rains in the southern and central parts of the country, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)