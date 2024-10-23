About 20,000 non-Chinese Hong Kong permanent residents issued mainland travel permits
HONG KONG, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Secretary for Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Tang Ping-keung said on Wednesday that from July to mid-October 2024, about 20,000 non-Chinese Hong Kong permanent residents were issued mainland travel permits.
The number of visitor arrivals/departures made using the document amounted to a total of 53,000, Tang said at the HKSAR's Legislative Council.
Since July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of the HKSAR and Macao Special Administrative Region have been eligible to apply for special travel permits to enter the mainland.
Tang said that based on the HKSAR government's understanding, people from different sectors greatly welcomed the new measure, considering that it could substantially shorten the clearance time and fully satisfy their needs for visiting the mainland for business, academic and cultural exchanges, and traveling purposes.
Some of them also said that the measure had facilitated their greater participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Tang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR raises flags, holds reception to celebrate National Day
- Hong Kong stocks extend rally as stimulus fuels gains
- Hong Kong's business community studies spirit of President Xi's reply letter to Hong Kong entrepreneurs
- Hong Kong to expand market outreach in H2
- Xi encourages Hong Kong entrepreneurs to contribute more to Chinese modernization
- Miniature art exhibition restores lifestyle of Hong Kong People
- Newly appointed school heads in Hong Kong attend lecture on national security law
- HK high-speed sleeper service praised on debut
- Extraterritorial application of HK national security law conforms to int'l law: spokesperson
- China unveils measures to boost mainland-HK capital market cooperation
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.