HKSAR raises flags, holds reception to celebrate National Day

Xinhua) 13:50, October 01, 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Tuesday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

China's national flag and the HKSAR flag were hoisted, and the national anthem was played at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning. Helicopters carrying the national and HKSAR flags flew over Victoria Harbor in celebration.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, officials of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, and prominent figures from various sectors in Hong Kong attended the ceremony.

Lee said at the reception that today marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. This is the first National Day since the HKSAR has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility and historic mission of enacting local legislation for Article 23 of the Hong Kong Basic Law. It is also the first National Day following improvements in district governance and reforms to the District Councils.

Lee said, looking back over the past three-quarters of a century, the Chinese nation has achieved a tremendous transformation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong. China has long been the world's second-largest economy. It is also the world's largest manufacturer, merchandise trader, and holder of foreign exchange reserves, with international influence that cannot be overlooked.

In the course of national development, Hong Kong has always been a participant, contributor, and beneficiary. The development of Hong Kong cannot be separated from that of the country, and the country will always be the strongest backing for Hong Kong, Lee added.

Lee said that the country's development is advancing at an unprecedented pace. On the journey ahead, Hong Kong will continue to leverage its unique advantages of enjoying strong national support while maintaining unparalleled connectivity with the world under the principle of "one country, two systems", grasp all opportunities, and fully dedicate itself to boosting the economy, advancing development, and improving people's livelihood in pursuit of happiness.

