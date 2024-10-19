Interview: Chinese children have incredible opportunities, says UNICEF chief

YINCHUAN, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese children have incredible opportunities, said United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) executive director Catherine Russell during her visit to Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China this week.

Russell, who was in China for the first time as chief of UNICEF, went to see UNICEF pilot programs and expressed her willingness to continue the partnership with China.

"I think that Chinese children have incredible opportunities. They live in a country doing incredible work in developing very fast and bringing its population along," she said in an interview with Xinhua.

She visited county and township hospitals, where she saw the progress of programs such as early essential newborn care, infant and young child feeding and early childhood development.

Russell also went to a social work center in Tongxin County, Wuzhong City, where UNICEF assists the training and skill development of social workers. She learned that children who have no parents or face other difficulties could also benefit from protection, love and life guidance with the joint efforts of extended family such as grandparents, social workers and government departments.

Following visits to some rural families, Russell was impressed by the children that she had met. "The kids are fantastic, and it's really great to see them thriving with the help of the social workers who have been with them."

She also paid attention to children who are more marginalized, and she believed that ensuring their inclusion is crucial for future collaboration between China and UNICEF.

"China has made incredible progress over the years," Russell said, noting the notable decline in the neonatal mortality rate, almost all newborns have access to vaccinations, and nearly all children are enrolled in school. These experiences could be shared with other countries and regions worldwide, she said.

According to Russell, the challenges facing children around the world are especially related to conflicts and climate change. "It's a very tough time to be a child in the world," she said.

There are over 400 million children who live in either conflict areas or areas affected by conflicts. "Children need peace, they need stability, they need to be educated, they need to have healthcare, they need to have opportunities," she said.

Russell also called for countries to recognize that the impact of climate change on children is different from that on adults, and all the leading countries can really make a difference.

The government of China and UNICEF have been partners since 1979. The two sides have cooperated in many areas such as children's healthcare, nutrition, education and welfare.

