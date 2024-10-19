Chinese FM meets president of Eurasia Group

October 19, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that as the world's two largest economies and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and the United States should shoulder the responsibilities of and play the role of major countries.

China and the United States working together to meet global challenges and achieve win-win results serves the interests of the two peoples and meets the common expectations of the rest of the world, Wang noted.

China will respond to all uncertainties in today's world with its own certainty, continue to hold the international moral high ground, and make efforts for the overall progress and development of mankind.

Wang expressed the hope that the U.S. side will earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, establish an objective and rational understanding of China, change the mindset of zero-sum game, and work together with China to continue to explore the right way for the two major countries to get along with each other on this planet.

The Eurasia Group welcomes the relationship between the two countries showing signs of stabilization through bilateral efforts, Bremmer said, adding that the company is willing to continue offering suggestions and proposals for the long-term peaceful coexistence between the United States and China, and hopes that the two major countries will work together to maintain a stable international order.

