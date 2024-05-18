Chinese FM holds talks with Tanzanian counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with January Yusuf Makamba, Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with January Yusuf Makamba, Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, welcomed Makamba's visit to China on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. He said that China-Tanzania relations had always been at the forefront of China-Africa relations over the past 60 years, which set a good example for developing countries to seek strength through solidarity and mutual assistance.

China is willing to deepen political mutual trust, strengthen strategic alignment, expand practical cooperation and inject new connotation of the era into the China-Tanzania comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, Wang said.

He said that China appreciated Tanzania's long-term valuable support on issues concerning China's core interests, and was willing to continue to firmly support Tanzania in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

The two sides should expand cooperation in key areas such as trade and infrastructure, and tap potential for cooperation in processing and manufacturing, digital economy, blue economy and new energy, Wang added.

Wang said that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is the most important platform and mechanism for strengthening solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa. A new FOCAC summit will be held in Beijing this autumn. China sincerely invites Tanzania to join in this event together with other African countries and make greater contribution to the building of an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future.

Noting that Tanzania and China enjoy profound traditional friendship, Makamba said that the two countries had always trusted and supported each other since the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago. Upholding the one-China policy is the cornerstone of Tanzania's relations with China, and Tanzania will continue to unswervingly support China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns.

Tanzania looks forward to enhancing exchanges of experience on governance, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and working closely with China on international and regional issues. Tanzania will actively participate in this year's FOCAC summit and believes that the summit will achieve greater success, he said.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of common concern.

