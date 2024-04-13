Chinese FM meets with chairman of MSC Foundation

Xinhua) 11:07, April 13, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Foundation, in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Foundation, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that as a responsible major country, China actively advocates an equal and orderly multi-polar world and is determined to be a stabilizing force in a volatile world.

China values its relations with Germany and with Europe, Wang said, adding that China and Germany, and China and Europe, are partners of win-win cooperation and common development, with common interests that far outweigh the differences.

"I hope Mr. Ischinger continues to exert a positive influence and encourage the MSC to make positive contributions to deepening China-Germany and China-Europe exchanges and cooperation, pay attention to listening to the voices of developing countries, pool more strength and jointly solve common global challenges," said Wang.

Ischinger thanked China for its active support to MSC over the years, and said that he is willing to further promote bilateral cooperative relations and continuously deepen China-Germany and China-Europe mutual understanding and trust.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine crisis.

