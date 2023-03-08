Home>>
'Wolf warrior diplomacy' is a narrative trap: Qin Gang
(People's Daily App) 15:46, March 08, 2023
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday that the so-called "wolf warrior diplomacy" is a "narrative trap."
Qin made the remarks on the sidelines of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing. He refuted a claim that the country had adopted the so-called "wolf warrior diplomacy."
"The truth is, 'wolf warrior diplomacy' is a narrative trap. Those who coined the term and set the trap either know little about China and its diplomacy, or have a hidden agenda in disregard of facts," Qin said.
(Video produced by Zhang Jian, Song Sichi and Liang Xuechen)
