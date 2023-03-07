Chinese diplomats must confront "jackals, wolves" head on to protect motherland: FM

Xinhua) 12:33, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- There is no shortage of kindness and goodwill in China's diplomacy, but in face of "jackals or wolves," Chinese diplomats would have no choice but to confront them head on to protect the motherland, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday, when refuting the claim that the country adopted the so-called "wolf warrior" diplomacy.

"The so-called 'wolf warrior' diplomacy is just a narrative trap," Qin said at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of China's national legislature.

Those who made up the term and set the trap either know little about China and the country's diplomacy or have a hidden agenda in disregard of facts, Qin added.

