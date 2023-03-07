Chinese FM calls on youths to do their part to make China's voice heard loud and clear

Xinhua) 15:02, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday expressed his hopes that young people in China will do their part in making China's voice heard loud and clear globally.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of China's national legislature, Qin hoped that young people in China will have the confidence to look the world in the eye, have dialogue with the world on equal footing and make their voices heard.

In building a community of shared future for mankind, young people should step forward with courage and tenacity, said Qin, calling on them to be enterprising.

The foreign minister also wished young people to be open-minded, and extended hopes for them to draw on others' strengths through exchange and mutual learning.

"In this process, you can be good narrators of China's stories and envoys of the Chinese culture," said Qin.

