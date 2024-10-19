Chinese FM holds talks with British foreign secretary

Xinhua) 09:55, October 19, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China and the UK, both permanent members of the UN Security Council and major economies in the world, should be upholders of the UN-centered international order, collaborators in addressing global challenges, and partners in achieving national development.

China is willing to work with the UK to follow the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, adhere to mutual understanding and respect, and make open cooperation the main theme, deepen strategic communication, promote practical cooperation, and push China-UK relations to a new stage of stable development, Wang said.

China-UK relations have come a long way in history and now stand at a new starting point, Wang said, adding that the British Labour government has put forward the proposal to develop a long-term, stable and strategically significant relationship with China. The Chinese side has positively evaluated this proposal, as it conforms to the historical logic and practical needs of the bilateral relationship, serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples, and aligns with the historical trend and the international situation.

Noting that Taiwan and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, and non-interference in internal affairs is a fundamental principle of international relations, Wang said both sides should respect each other's concerns, strengthen dialogue on the basis of equality, enhance understanding, and create an atmosphere for communication and cooperation.

China agrees to fully restore dialogue and cooperation mechanisms in various fields between the two countries, and actively carry out mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, finance, green development, science and technology, health, education, culture and other areas, Wang said.

China is willing to work with all countries, including the UK, to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, share international responsibilities, uphold true multilateralism, and effectively promote international fairness, justice and open development, he added.

Lammy said the British government is committed to strengthening dialogue and cooperation with China and effectively managing differences in a coherent, mutually respectful manner that serves the long-term interests of both sides.

The UK remains steadfast in honoring its commitment on the Taiwan question since the establishment of diplomatic relations and will stick to it in the long term, Lammy said.

The UK looks forward to strengthening high-level and various levels of dialogue with China, expanding cooperation in areas such as climate change, energy, environmental protection, technology, economy and trade, investment and international development, and embarking on a new journey of strong development of the UK-China partnership, he added.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, both the UK and China should jointly uphold free trade and commit to addressing geopolitical crises and complex challenges through diplomatic means, Lammy added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)