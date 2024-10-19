Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 09:43, October 19, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting to discuss and deploy measures for establishing a unified national market.

The building of a unified national market aims to foster a more equitable and orderly business environment, according to the meeting, calling for the unification of fundamental market rules, fair and unified market regulation, and high connectivity of market infrastructure.

China has implemented a raft of incremental policies to support its economy, and it is crucial to align these policies with the building of a unified national market and introduce concrete measures tailored to the actual needs of businesses, according to the meeting.

Local governments should take firm action to eliminate regional protectionism and market segmentation, address obstacles to economic circulation, and facilitate the smooth and extensive flow of goods, factors of production and resources, as per the meeting.

The meeting also discussed and approved the draft revision of China's fisheries law, and decided to submit the revision to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for review.

It called for efforts to protect and appropriately utilize fishery resources, develop deep-sea and far-sea aquaculture, and promote the use of advanced technologies and facilities to drive high-quality fishery development.

