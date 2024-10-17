Strong U.S.-China ties key to global peace, prosperity: NCUSCR gala

October 17, 2024 By Yang Shilong, Liu Yanan ( Xinhua

NCUSCR President Stephen Orlins speaks at the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) in New York, the United States, on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

"It was in America's long-term national interest to have an active and constructive relationship with China," said William Ford, quoting former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Constructive engagement between the United States and China is vital not only for the two nations but for the stability and prosperity of the world, said business and diplomatic leaders at the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) held Tuesday in New York.

NCUSCR President Stephen Orlins emceeing the gala acknowledged the current hard time of U.S.-China relations: "I have worked on this relationship for 50 years, and I cannot remember a time when it was so deeply fraught."

Emphasizing the need for resilience, Orlins quoted Confucius as saying, "In difficult times, we need to embrace broad-mindedness and resilience, shoulder our responsibilities, and work twice as hard to move forward steadily on our path for a U.S.-China relationship that makes the world a safer and more prosperous place for future generations."

Evan G. Greenberg, chairman and CEO of the insurance company Chubb Limited, underscored the stakes involved in managing the U.S.-China relations in his remarks.

Recent diplomacy and engagement between the two governments achieved a greater level of stability as communication has improved, which is vital in managing potential crises, he said.

"Engagement between our peoples, broadly speaking, inside and outside of government at all levels is critical, (including) businesses, students, teachers, think tanks, farmers," said Greenberg.

Evan G. Greenberg, chairman and CEO of the insurance company Chubb Limited, speaks at the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) in New York, the United States, on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

"I know we all share a common interest in the necessity for a more positive path for U.S.-China relations to move forward in a more productive and stable manner," he added.

William Ford, chairman and CEO of General Atlantic, who was the gala's honoree, echoed Greenberg's remarks that strategic engagement and positive relations between the United States and China are essential to global peace and prosperity.

According to Ford, General Atlantic launched its China business in 2001 and has actively invested in China for over two decades, with a strong local team integrated with the company's global investment platform.

"It was in America's long-term national interest to have an active and constructive relationship with China," said Ford, quoting former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

William Ford (at the podium and on the screens), chairman and CEO of General Atlantic, who is the gala's honoree, speaks at the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) in New York, the United States, on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Although recently heightened tensions between China and the United States have slowed the flow of capital to China, Ford said: "I am hopeful that strategic engagement and collaboration can reverse this decline in capital formation. I remain optimistic that we can find a constructive path forward that is beneficial for the United States and China and supports global growth."

"Henry Kissinger consistently emphasized a crucial point: if these two great nations can foster strategic engagement, deepen mutual understanding, and create avenues for cooperation, the world will have a better chance of achieving long-term peace and prosperity," Ford said. "His words continue to resonate with me."

As the event drew to a close, Orlins left the audience with a symbolic note of optimism, highlighting the arrival of two pandas from China to the National Zoo in Washington earlier in the day.

"We strongly hope that this is a symbol of some improvement in U.S.-China relations," he said.

