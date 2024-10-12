China reaffirms opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan

Xinhua) 10:01, October 12, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region and urges the United States to stop arming the Taiwan region in any form and stop conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

On Oct. 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a decision on its website to take countermeasures against three U.S. military companies and ten senior executives.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing that China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region. The United States has, once again, provided China's Taiwan region with huge military aid recently, which seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué of 1982.

Such sale seriously interferes in China's internal affairs, and gravely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In accordance with China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China decided to take countermeasures against relevant military companies and senior executives of the United States, Mao said.

Mao stressed that "Taiwan independence" is as incompatible with peace of the Taiwan Strait as fire with water. The Lai Ching-te authorities' attempt to reject reunification through the use of force is futile. No matter how many weapons they buy, they cannot stop the historical trend toward China's reunification.

The U.S. decision to help advance that independence agenda by arming Taiwan will only push Taiwan towards the danger of military conflict, Mao stressed, adding that no matter how many weapons it sells, it will not shake our resolve to oppose "Taiwan independence" and defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-U.S. relations, Mao said, adding that China urges the United States to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, stop arming the Taiwan region in any form and stop conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

"We will continue taking strong and resolute measures to defend our national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," Mao added.

