Chinese envoy calls for joint efforts to strengthen China-U.S. relations

NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Tuesday urged both countries to pool their wisdom and work together to advance China-U.S. relations.

"To take the China-U.S. relationship forward, it is important to tackle challenges with greater courage," Xie said in a speech at the 2024 Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR).

He highlighted the long history of U.S.-China relations, stressing that cooperation has historically led to "win-win outcomes" for both countries and provided peace and stability for countries globally.

"The right thing to do is to explore the right way to get along, featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," said Xie.

Noting that Taiwan is an integral part of China, he said that to truly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, it is vital to uphold the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques with concrete actions, and firmly reject "Taiwan independence."

Xie expressed his appreciation for the NCUSCR's great contribution to U.S.-China mutually beneficial cooperation and exchanges since the organization's founding in 1966 when the two countries were still estranged from and hostile toward each other.

"Although China-U.S. relations are still facing grave challenges, those who keep caring for and supporting the relationship always abound," he said.

