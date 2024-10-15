China urges U.S. to stop cyberattacks, smearing China: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:11, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States has been spreading disinformation including "Volt Typhoon," and urged the United States to stop smearing China by using cybersecurity issues.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing while commenting on a report recently published by relevant Chinese institutions. The report revealed that the United States has been creating hypes about the group named "Volt Typhoon" and blames others to cover up cyberattacks it has launched.

Mao pointed out that previously, China has already released two reports revealing that the so-called "Volt Typhoon" is in fact an international ransomware group. In order to receive more congressional budgets and government contracts, the U.S. intelligence community and cybersecurity companies have been collaborating to spread disinformation and framing China.

"The latest report further exposed some staggering facts," Mao said.

The United States utilized advanced technical methods to frame other countries for launching cyberattacks. It inserted strings in other languages, such as Chinese, to mislead traceability attribution analysis and frame other countries, according to Mao.

"It is noteworthy that Guam, the place that the United States claimed to be the victim of 'Volt Typhoon' cyberattacks, is actually the initiator of a large number of cyberattacks against China and many Southeast Asian countries," added the spokesperson.

Moreover, the United States is using its advantages concerning submarine optical fiber to launch massive, systemic cyber surveillance and espionage globally, Mao said, adding that it has never stopped wiretapping its allies, including Germany.

She went on to say that some U.S. tech firms have gradually become accomplices of the U.S. government, noting that while the United States smears that other countries have made pre-positions to launch cyberattacks, it pre-positions access points into Internet products with the help of large Internet companies or equipment suppliers to attack supply chains worldwide.

"The facts revealed in the report once again show who is the biggest threat to global cyberspace security," said Mao.

China condemns such irresponsible moves by the United States, Mao said. "We urge the United States to immediately stop its cyberattacks globally and stop smearing China by using cybersecurity issues."

