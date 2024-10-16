Home>>
People visit exhibition of 6th World Buddhist Forum in Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 08:50, October 16, 2024
People visit an exhibition of the sixth World Buddhist Forum in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during an exhibition of the sixth World Buddhist Forum in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
People visit an exhibition of the sixth World Buddhist Forum in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
