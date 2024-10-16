We Are China

People visit exhibition of 6th World Buddhist Forum in Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:50, October 16, 2024

People visit an exhibition of the sixth World Buddhist Forum in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during an exhibition of the sixth World Buddhist Forum in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit an exhibition of the sixth World Buddhist Forum in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)