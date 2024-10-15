Sixth World Buddhist Forum to open in east China

Xinhua) 11:20, October 15, 2024

NINGBO, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The sixth World Buddhist Forum is scheduled to be held in the coastal city of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province from Tuesday to Thursday, said the organizers.

According to the press conference on Monday, representatives from the Buddhist community, experts, scholars and other guests from 72 countries and regions around the world will attend this year's forum.

The forum aims to promote mutual respect, harmonious coexistence, and exchanges among different civilizations and beliefs, contributing Buddhist wisdom and strength to the advancement of world peace, the enhancement of human well-being, and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Jointly hosted by the Buddhist Association of China and China Religious Culture Communication Association, this year's event will have seven sub-forums, covering topics such as the inclusive wisdom of Buddhism, its spiritual essence, the compilation of scriptures, social responsibility and cultural arts, among others.

First launched in 2006, the triennial forum has successfully organized five editions, and evolved into the largest and most influential multilateral platform for international Buddhist-related exchange and dialogue initiated by China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)