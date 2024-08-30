China to hold World Buddhist Forum in October

Xinhua) 15:27, August 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The sixth World Buddhist Forum is slated to take place in the city of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province this October, with an aim to promote world peace, improve the well-being of all individuals, and gather wisdom and strength for building a community with a shared future for humanity.

First launched in 2006, the triennial forum has successfully organized five editions, and evolved into the largest and most influential multilateral platform for international Buddhist-related exchange and dialogue initiated by China.

The event will extend invitations to Buddhists, experts, scholars and delegates from about 70 countries and regions around the world.

The upcoming forum aims to delve into the essence of Buddhism, as well as its ideological connotations and practical values, in the meantime, promote communication and cooperation with various Buddhist communities, academic circles, cultural sectors and individuals around the world, said Master Yanjue, head of the Buddhist Association of China.

