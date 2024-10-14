Mainland considering further measures on Taiwan trade restrictions: commerce ministry
BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland is considering taking further steps after an investigation found that Taiwan's trade-restrictive measures against the mainland constitute trade barriers, the Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.
A spokesperson with the ministry made the remarks in response to a question about the follow-up of the relevant probe, which was concluded in December last year.
The Democratic Progressive Party authorities have not taken any concrete actions to lift the trade restrictions following the release of the investigation results, the spokesperson noted.
Taiwan has imposed bans on a significant number of products from the mainland, and the range of restricted imports has continued to expand in recent years, according to the probe results. By the end of November 2023, the imports of 2,509 items of products from the mainland were prohibited.
