Resolve on national reunification unshakable despite U.S. arms sales: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:33, October 01, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities that no matter how much weaponry they purchase from the United States, the determination of solving the Taiwan question and realizing national reunification is unshakable.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about a new U.S. decision to sell arms to Taiwan.

Chen stressed that China firmly opposes military contact between the United States and Taiwan in any form as well as U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

"We urge the United States to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop arming Taiwan and stop sending any wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Chen said.

