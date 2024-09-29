Chinese FM says no "gray zone," or "room for ambiguity" regarding Resolution 2758

Xinhua) 10:42, September 29, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- There is no "gray zone" or "room for ambiguity" when it comes to the People's Republic of China representing the whole of China at the UN, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79).

Delivering a speech during the General Debate of UNGA 79, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, told world leaders in the audience that Taiwan being "an inalienable part of China's territory" is both "the history and the reality."

Both the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation stated in explicit terms that all the territories Japan had stolen from the Chinese, such as Taiwan and the Penghu Islands, shall be restored to China, and this constitutes an important part of the post-war international order, Wang said.

"Right here in this august hall 53 years ago, the 26th session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority, deciding to restore all the rights of the People's Republic of China at the UN, to recognize the representatives of the Government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN, and to expel forthwith the representatives of the Taiwan region from the UN and all the organizations related to it," he said, adding that "once and for all, the resolution resolved the issue of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the UN."

The resolution, Wang continued, made clear that there is no such thing as "two Chinas," or "one China, one Taiwan."

"On this matter of principle, there is no gray zone or room for ambiguity," Wang said.

"The complete reunification of China will be achieved. Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland. This is the overwhelming trend of history that no one and no force can stop," said Wang.

