Mainland slams "Hong Kong independence" activities in Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:45, October 05, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and certain politicians for supporting "Hong Kong independence" separatist activities in Taiwan and damaging cross-Strait relations.

The attempts by "Taiwan independence" and "Hong Kong independence" factions to split the nation will never succeed, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in response to a relevant query.

She warned that the DPP's indulgence of such activities not only involves political manipulation but also poses significant threats to Taiwan's social harmony, which will inevitably lead to chaos and force the DPP authorities to reap the consequences of their own actions.

