China's top legislator holds talks with Cypriot House of Representatives president

Xinhua) 08:26, October 12, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), held talks with Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that the two heads of state decided to elevate China-Cyprus relations to a strategic partnership in 2021, committing to work together to build a community with a shared future for all, Zhao said that China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Cyprus at all levels and in all fields to enrich the connotations of the strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

China will continue to firmly support Cyprus' efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhao said, adding that China stands ready to work with Cyprus to tap into the potential of cooperation on infrastructure, sci-tech innovation and green development, and deepen cooperation on culture, education, health and other fields.

China-Cyprus relations are a driving force for relations between China and Europe. It is hoped that Cyprus will continue to make positive contributions to the steady and lasting development of the relationship between China and Europe, Zhao said.

Stressing that exchange and cooperation between legislative bodies are important parts of China-Cyprus relations, Zhao said the NPC of China is willing to maintain the good momentum of high-level exchange with the Cypriot House of Representatives, carry out dialogue and cooperation between specialized committees, bilateral friendship groups, NPC deputies and parliamentarians, and encourage exchanges between women, youth representatives and parliamentarians.

The two sides should share their experience in legislation and supervision work, approve and revise legal documents conducive to practical cooperation in a timely manner, promote exchanges between political parties, localities and people, strengthen communication and cooperation within multilateral parliamentary organizations, and work together to practice true multilateralism, Zhao said.

He introduced China's development achievements and experience, and said that every country has the right to choose a development path that suits its national conditions and realities. China is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with Cyprus, and to be a companion and good partner on the road to modernization, he said.

Demetriou said that Cyprus adheres firmly to the one-China principle and is willing to promote cooperation with China further in various fields, such as high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the economy, trade and people-to-people exchanges. It is also ready to promote the development of bilateral and Europe-China relations.

The Cypriot House of Representatives is willing to strengthen exchange and cooperation with the NPC of China, and to ensure its legislative bodies make positive contributions to deepening the friendly relations between the two countries, Demetriou said.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)