8th Nicosia Book Fest further enhances China-Cyprus cultural exchanges

NICOSIA, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 8th Nicosia Book Fest, featuring China as the Country of Honor, concluded on Sunday, with visitors and exhibitors alike deeply impressed.

When addressing the opening ceremony, Zhang Jianchun, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, underscored the notable strides in China-Cyprus relations.

Noting the cultural bonds between the two ancient civilizations, Zhang stressed the importance of cultural exchanges and mutual understanding in the rapidly evolving world.

Cypriot Deputy Minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou expressed her pleasure for having China as the country of honor at the fest.

She also highlighted the significance of the event's role in promoting literature, knowledge, and love for reading across all age groups in Cyprus.

On the sidelines of the book fest, a Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings exhibition was held.

Annita Demetriou, speaker of the Cypriot House of Representatives, said this exhibition showcases China's rich heritage, emphasizing humanity and drawing inspiration from nature.

The China-Cyprus Civilization Exchange Forum, which explored the theme of harmonious coexistence between civilizations and between humanity and nature, underscored the necessity of dialogue and cooperation, and participants agreed that literature is identified as a powerful medium to advance ecological civilization and promote mutual understanding between Cyprus and China.

Some Chinese publishers have secured agreements and contracts with local publishers during the festival.

Kostas Gouliamos, former rector of the European University Cyprus, lauded China's participation as the Country of Honor, describing it as "a great event."

Maria, a civil servant, expressed her interest in China Pavilion at the Nicosia Book Fest.

"It is the most fantastic place in the whole exhibition, very nice, excellent, and the books are very interesting," Maria said.

"In this year's book fest, we collaborate with China and we host Chinese pavilion in the Nicosia book fest, which are opportunities for us and for the visitors of the book fest to familiarize themselves with Chinese literature," said Menelaos Menelaou, president of the Board of Directors of the Promitheas Research Institute, the festival's organizer.

Menelaou said that "we use this year's beginning as the starting point to continue to further expand and enrich this cooperation."

