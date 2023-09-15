China, Cyprus friendship stands test of time: Cypriot President

September 15, 2023

NICOSIA, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Cyprus have forged a profound friendship and collaboration in a multitude of areas, which has stood the test of time despite the two countries' geographical distance, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

Speaking at a reception at the Chinese Embassy in Nicosia, held to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Christodoulides stressed that "our bilateral relationship is based on mutual trust, respect and understanding."

"Firmly anchored on this very solid base, over recent years our relations have expanded. We have maintained frequent exchanges of high-level visits, developed practical cooperation across the board, and advanced trade and economic ties to the benefit of our two peoples," Christodoulides said.

The two countries have also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the United Nations and other international organizations, he added. Cyprus, as a European Union (EU) member state, remains a strong supporter of the advancement of EU-China relations.

"The EU and China are important partners and we both have a common interest in pursuing constructive, stable, and mutually beneficial relations, especially through the EU-China high-level political dialogue, with the aim of fostering mutual understanding and addressing the various challenges on the global stage," Christodoulides said. These challenges include climate change, health pandemics and the world economy, he explained.

The Cypriot President also expressed his deep appreciation for China's long-standing support on the Cyprus question, and its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the Republic of Cyprus.

Chinese Ambassador in Nicosia Liu Yantao emphasized the value China places on its friendship with Cyprus, which it hopes to continue building upon in future.

