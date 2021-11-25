Chinese top legislator urges enhanced exchanges with Cypriot Congress

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Anita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Anita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, via video link in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li said that the political mutual trust between China and Cyprus has been continuously enhanced, and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results.

Facing the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have joined hands to overcome the difficulties, and the traditional friendship between the two countries and their peoples has been further sublimated, Li said, adding that the bilateral relationship has become a model for equal treatment and win-win cooperation between countries of different size.

Li pointed out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and China is willing to work with Cyprus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote greater development of bilateral relations.

He called on the two sides to continuingly strengthen mutual political support and firmly support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen cooperation on infrastructure, communication, green development and health, under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also urged efforts to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges, to promote mutual understanding between the two peoples.

China appreciates Cyprus' support for strengthening dialogue and cooperation between the Europe Union and China so as to jointly safeguard world peace, stability and prosperity, said Li.

Talking about inter-legislature cooperation, Li said the legislatures of the two countries should continue the momentum of active exchanges so as to further help promote China-Cyprus relations.

For her part, Demetriou said Cyprus-China relations have developed well on the basis of mutual respect since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago.

Cyprus firmly adheres to the one-China principle and will actively participate in the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields, she said, adding that the Cypriot Congress is willing to deepen friendly exchanges with the Chinese NPC and play a greater role in promoting bilateral relations.

