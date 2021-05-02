Cypriot FM expresses appreciation for China's support to solve Cyprus issue based on UN resolutions

Xinhua) 10:21, May 02, 2021

NICOSIA, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides has expressed his appreciation for China's firm stance in support of a solution to the Cyprus issue on the basis set out in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Christodoulides said on his Twitter account that he had a "cordial" telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday, during which he briefed him on the deliberations at the UN-chaired informal 5+1 meeting held on April 27-29 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Parties of the meeting, chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, were the leaders of the two Cypriot communities -- Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades representing the Greek Cypriot community and Ersin Tatar, leader of the Turkish Cypriots -- as well as the so-called guarantor powers of Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

"I expressed appreciation for China's firm stance in support of a solution based on relevant UNSC resolutions," Christodoulides said.

At the end of the meeting, Guterres said that his effort to reach common ground between the Greek and Turkish sides for fresh Cyprus peace negotiations failed and another conference will be called in two to three months with the objective of reaching common ground.

During the talks between Wang and Christodoulides, both sides vowed to enhance bilateral ties and work jointly to promote cooperation between China and the European Union.

On the Cyprus issue, Wang noted that the fact that the informal meeting on the Cyprus issue was held on schedule is a positive signal, and China will continue to support all parties in pushing for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the issue on the precondition of strictly abiding by relevant United Nations resolutions and fully respecting the will of the Cypriot people.

Cyprus has been divided into two since 1974 after a Greek coup spurred Turkey to send forces to the northern parts of the small Mediterranean state. While the southern Greek Cypriot side is recognized by the international community and is a member of the European Union, only Ankara officially recognizes the breakaway northern region.

The UN hopes to nudge the parties into agreeing on the resumption of Cyprus peace negotiations, which broke down during another conference in Switzerland in July 2017.

