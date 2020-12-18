Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China a trusted good friend of Cyprus, says Cypriot president

(Xinhua)    15:37, December 18, 2020

NICOSIA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is a trusted good friend of Cyprus, and Cyprus attaches great importance to developing its relations with China, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

Anastasiades made the remarks on Thursday at a credentials presentation ceremony held at the Presidential Palace to welcome the assumption of office of Liu Yantao, the new Chinese ambassador to Cyprus.

Anastasiades also reiterated Cyprus's continuous commitment to the one-China policy.

Noting that Cyprus and China will celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year, Anastasiades said his country will "continue to play an active role in building the Belt and Road (Initiative), deepening Cyprus-China relations, and maintaining stable and sound growth of China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership."

Liu said that China and Cyprus have been good friends, brothers and partners of mutual support and mutual benefit, and that China is ready to take the anniversary as "an opportunity to jointly enhance the friendly cooperation between the two countries in various areas and advance China-Cyprus relations to a new level."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York