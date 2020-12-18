China a trusted good friend of Cyprus, says Cypriot president

NICOSIA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is a trusted good friend of Cyprus, and Cyprus attaches great importance to developing its relations with China, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

Anastasiades made the remarks on Thursday at a credentials presentation ceremony held at the Presidential Palace to welcome the assumption of office of Liu Yantao, the new Chinese ambassador to Cyprus.

Anastasiades also reiterated Cyprus's continuous commitment to the one-China policy.

Noting that Cyprus and China will celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year, Anastasiades said his country will "continue to play an active role in building the Belt and Road (Initiative), deepening Cyprus-China relations, and maintaining stable and sound growth of China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership."

Liu said that China and Cyprus have been good friends, brothers and partners of mutual support and mutual benefit, and that China is ready to take the anniversary as "an opportunity to jointly enhance the friendly cooperation between the two countries in various areas and advance China-Cyprus relations to a new level."