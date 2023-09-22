Chinese VP urges Cyprus to continue to play positive role in promoting China-EU relations

Xinhua) 09:51, September 22, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

NEW YORK, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China hopes Cyprus will continue to play a positive role in promoting the sound and stable development of China-EU relations, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here Thursday.

Han made the remarks when meeting with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Han conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to Christodoulides.

In recent years, China-Cyprus relations have made great progress, Han said. The two sides have helped each other, consolidated mutual trust and sought common development, setting a good example of friendly relations between large and small countries, he said.

China has always held an objective and just position on the Cyprus issue, and will continue to support Cyprus on its efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

China is ready to work with Cyprus to carry forward their traditional friendship, expand practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and push China-Cyprus strategic partnership to a higher level, he said.

The Chinese vice president noted that as two major forces, two major markets and two major civilizations in the world, China and the EU should stay committed to the correct positioning of their comprehensive strategic partnership and work together for mutual benefit.

Christodoulides asked Han to convey his high respect to the Chinese president.

Cyprus attaches great importance to developing relations with China, adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to maintain close communication with China, tap cooperation potential and further develop bilateral relations, he said.

China is a strategic partner of the EU, and Cyprus is willing to play a constructive role in promoting the development of EU-China relations, he said.

