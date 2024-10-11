China's top political advisor meets president of Cypriot House of Representatives

Xinhua) 09:22, October 11, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang said that since China and Cyprus established diplomatic relations in 1971, their political mutual trust has been consolidated constantly, their traditional friendship has been deepened, and fruitful cooperation outcomes have been seen in all areas, setting an example for friendly coexistence between big and small countries.

Wang said the two countries should support each other in terms of their core concerns, strengthen practical cooperation and mutual learning, and push for the steady and long-term development of the China-Cyprus strategic partnership.

The National Committee of the CPPCC is willing to enhance friendly exchange with the Cypriot side to make positive contributions to the development of bilateral ties, Wang added.

Demetriou said that Cyprus adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to work with China to advance the Belt and Road cooperation, push for new achievements in various fields of cooperation, and promote the sound development of ties between Europe and China.

The Cypriot House of Representatives will strengthen exchange and cooperation with China to work for the further development of the Cyprus-China strategic partnership, she added.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)