China's top political advisor meets president of Cypriot House of Representatives
Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, in Beijing on Thursday.
Wang said that since China and Cyprus established diplomatic relations in 1971, their political mutual trust has been consolidated constantly, their traditional friendship has been deepened, and fruitful cooperation outcomes have been seen in all areas, setting an example for friendly coexistence between big and small countries.
Wang said the two countries should support each other in terms of their core concerns, strengthen practical cooperation and mutual learning, and push for the steady and long-term development of the China-Cyprus strategic partnership.
The National Committee of the CPPCC is willing to enhance friendly exchange with the Cypriot side to make positive contributions to the development of bilateral ties, Wang added.
Demetriou said that Cyprus adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to work with China to advance the Belt and Road cooperation, push for new achievements in various fields of cooperation, and promote the sound development of ties between Europe and China.
The Cypriot House of Representatives will strengthen exchange and cooperation with China to work for the further development of the Cyprus-China strategic partnership, she added.
Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
Photos
Related Stories
- China will continue to support Cyprus in safeguarding national sovereignty -- Chinese FM
- Senior Chinese legislator meets delegation of Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People
- 8th Nicosia Book Fest further enhances China-Cyprus cultural exchanges
- Nicosia hosts China-Cyprus Civilization Exchange Forum
- Chinese VP urges Cyprus to continue to play positive role in promoting China-EU relations
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.