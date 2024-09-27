China will continue to support Cyprus in safeguarding national sovereignty -- Chinese FM
NEW YORK, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to support Cyprus in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.
China and Cyprus should work together to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, closely coordinate and cooperate on multilateral occasions, and safeguard multilateralism and international fairness and justice, Wang said.
For his part, Christodoulides said that Cyprus is committed to deepening cooperation with China and firmly upholds the one-China principle.
