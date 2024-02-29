Senior Chinese legislator meets delegation of Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People
Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation of the Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People, led by its general secretary Stefanos Stefanou, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation of the Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), led by its general secretary Stefanos Stefanou, in Beijing on Wednesday.
Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Cyprus have continuously deepened political mutual trust, and achieved fruitful results in various fields of practical cooperation.
The CPC attaches great importance to friendly relations with the AKEL, and is willing to strengthen exchanges between political parties and legislative bodies to push China-Cyprus strategic partnership to a higher level, Li said.
For his part, Stefanou said that the AKEL adheres to the one-China principle, supports key global initiatives proposed by China, and hopes to strengthen exchanges with the CPC to promote the development of Cyprus-China and EU-China relations.
Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation of the Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People, led by its general secretary Stefanos Stefanou, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Photos
Related Stories
- 8th Nicosia Book Fest further enhances China-Cyprus cultural exchanges
- Nicosia hosts China-Cyprus Civilization Exchange Forum
- Chinese VP urges Cyprus to continue to play positive role in promoting China-EU relations
- China, Cyprus friendship stands test of time: Cypriot President
- Feature: China helps Cyprus public transport go electric
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.