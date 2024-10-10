China to work with Australia to safeguard peace, stability in Asia-Pacific region: Premier Li

Xinhua) 14:26, October 10, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China is willing to work with Australia to safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region with concrete actions.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)