Australia-China sci-tech collaboration yields impressive results, mutual benefits, says Nobel laureate Barry J. Marshall

Xinhua) 11:05, August 16, 2024

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The strong collaboration between Australia and China in science and technology has already yielded impressive results and mutual benefits, said Nobel laureate Barry J. Marshall here on Thursday.

"By continuing to build on this foundation, we can tackle major challenges from health care to environmental sustainability, and work towards a better future for our nations and the world," he said.

Marshall delivered a speech at a reception celebrating his winning the China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award 2023 hosted by the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Perth. He is the fifth Australian to receive the award.

"The China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award is more than a personal accolade," he said. "It highlights the importance of cross-border collaboration in driving innovation, sharing expertise, and making scientific breakthroughs that benefit everyone."

Marshall and J. Robin Warren were awarded the 2005 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for showing that bacterial infection, not stress, was to blame for painful ulcers in the stomach and intestine on Oct. 3, 2005. In the past decade, Marshall has devoted himself to cooperation with Chinese colleagues and partners to transfer his research results into products and to benefit both Chinese and Australian people.

Stephen Dawson, Western Australia's science minister, said at the event that Marshall had been a champion of promoting science cooperation, collaboration and exchange between China and Western Australia. His work and the award he won would help to inspire further collaborations between the great scientific minds of Australia and China.

"I look forward to witnessing the continued development of Western Australia's strong relationship with China in science and technology," he added.

Chinese Consul General in Perth Long Dingbin said that Marshall set up an academician workstation in central China's Henan Province in 2017, and he was affectionately known by the local people as the civilian doctor. He said Marshall is a model to follow and strengthen the China-Australia bond.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian sent a congratulatory letter to Marshall, which was announced at the event. Xiao said that the award Marshall won is also a recognition for all Australian scientists who have long been committed to scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation with China.

"We sincerely appreciate your outstanding contributions to promoting China-Australia scientific research, exchanges and cooperation. Nurturing high-level patents and improving public health, all of which are really manifestations of a shared vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind in China-Australia scientific cooperation."

