Chinese premier hails recent progress in China-Australia ties

Xinhua) 13:07, October 10, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China-Australia ties have recently been steadily advancing, with practical cooperation in various fields gradually progressing, and local as well as people-to-people exchanges becoming more active.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

The progress shows that the future China-Australia relations are promising, as long as the two sides continue to work toward a common goal, Li added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)