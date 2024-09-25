China-Australia ties see positive progress: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 15:01, September 25, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China-Australia relations have made positive progress, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when meeting his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Both sides should continue to build a more mature, stable, and fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Both sides should properly handle the issues in bilateral exchanges and not define China-Australia relations from the perspective of differences, Wang said, hoping Australia joins hands with China to ensure that bilateral relations go on the right track and achieve more results.

Wong, for her part, said Australia is ready to work with China to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, engage in constructive communication on issues of differences, and promote the stable development of bilateral relations.

The Australian side's adherence to the one-China policy has not changed, Wong said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)