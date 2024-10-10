Home>>
Australian Senate president to visit China
(Xinhua) 09:16, October 10, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines will lead a delegation to visit China from Oct. 11 to 16, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Australia ties see positive progress: Chinese FM
- China, Australia seek wider, deeper technological cooperation
- Australia-China sci-tech collaboration yields impressive results, mutual benefits, says Nobel laureate Barry J. Marshall
- Culture and tourism promotion activity for Xi'an kicks off in Sydney
- Roadshow for 1st China Commodity Fair Australia held in Sydney
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.