Australian Senate president to visit China

Xinhua) 09:16, October 10, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines will lead a delegation to visit China from Oct. 11 to 16, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

