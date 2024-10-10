China to build first-class business environment: Premier Li

Xinhua) 14:06, October 10, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to build a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized first-class business environment, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

China welcomes more Australian enterprises to invest in China, and hope that Australia will provide a fair, safe, non-discriminatory and predictable business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Australia, Li said.

