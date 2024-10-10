Chinese premier says China ready to share more development opportunities with Australia

Xinhua) 14:05, October 10, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China is ready to share more development opportunities with Australia.

The nature of China-Australia ties is mutually beneficial and win-win, Li noted in his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation.

China, he said, is also willing to continue to strengthen exchanges on macroeconomic policies, and expand cooperation in trade and investment, green development, scientific and technological innovation and other fields, so as to add more impetus to the common development of the two countries.

