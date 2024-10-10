Home>>
Chinese premier says China ready to share more development opportunities with Australia
(Xinhua) 14:05, October 10, 2024
VIENTIANE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China is ready to share more development opportunities with Australia.
The nature of China-Australia ties is mutually beneficial and win-win, Li noted in his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation.
China, he said, is also willing to continue to strengthen exchanges on macroeconomic policies, and expand cooperation in trade and investment, green development, scientific and technological innovation and other fields, so as to add more impetus to the common development of the two countries.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier hails recent progress in China-Australia ties
- Australian Senate president to visit China
- China-Australia ties see positive progress: Chinese FM
- China, Australia seek wider, deeper technological cooperation
- Australia-China sci-tech collaboration yields impressive results, mutual benefits, says Nobel laureate Barry J. Marshall
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.