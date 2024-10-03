Home>>
China's railways to handle 21 million passenger trips on 1st day of National Day holiday
(Xinhua) 09:50, October 03, 2024
Passengers line to check in at Shanghai Railway Station in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's railway sector is expected to handle 21 million passenger trips on Tuesday, the first day of the weeklong National Day holiday, data from the national railway operator has shown.
China also plans to schedule an additional 1,476 passenger trains on Tuesday to meet rising travel demand, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
During the holiday period, an average of more than 12,000 passenger trains are scheduled to be operated daily.
Over 17.28 million passenger trips were made by rail on Monday.
The weeklong National Day holiday runs from Tuesday through Oct. 7.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao raises flags, holds reception to celebrate National Day
- Chinese naval ships open to public tours during National Day holiday
- Experts, officials applaud Xi's pledge to promote peace and development in National Day speech
- People attend ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen heroes on Martyrs' Day
- Flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to mark 75th founding anniv. of PRC
- Martyrs' Day marked across China
- High-speed trains gear up for National Day Holiday travel rush
- Special floral displays adorn Beijing for upcoming National Day
- Travel for National Day holidays expected to rise, boosting demand for relevant sectors amid policy support
- 75 years on: Charting China's historic economic growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.