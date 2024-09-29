Beloved panda pair returns to China after 13 years in Tokyo

Giant panda Ri Ri is pictured at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024.

TOKYO, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns.

Despite the pre-dawn hour, panda enthusiasts gathered outside the zoo to bid them farewell, with many shedding tears.

The two pandas were scheduled to fly from Narita Airport to China, where they will be housed at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

In the days leading up to their departure, Ueno Zoo saw an influx of visitors. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes.

Ri Ri and Shin Shin have brought warmth and joy to the Japanese during their stay in Tokyo, like a ray of light in the time of hardships, says Yasumasa Tomita, deputy director of Ueno zoo.

Some fans, like Sumida from Aichi Prefecture, even camped overnight to catch a final glimpse of the pandas. "I fell in love with them at first sight and discovered how lively pandas really are," Sumida said, expressing her gratitude for the fond memories.

The two pandas arrived in Japan in February 2011, shortly before the 9.0-magnitude earthquake. Their public appearances provided comfort and joy to the Japanese people during a difficult time.

"It has been 13 years since the earthquake, and I'm grateful for the healing they've brought us," said Tokyo resident Yoshihara Mutsuko, who missed the chance to see the pandas but planned to visit them in China in the future.

Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in 2011 under a leasing agreement.

They gave birth to the celebrity giant panda Xiang Xiang in 2017, which was returned to China last year, as well as twin cubs Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei in 2021. All the three pandas, born and raised at the zoo, attracted crowds of panda lovers from both home and abroad.

According to Ueno Zoo, both pandas, now 19 years old, have developed health issues such as high blood pressure due to their advanced age.

Japanese and Chinese experts have maintained close communication and conducted joint consultations to provide appropriate medical treatments. Upon discussions between the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the China Wildlife Conservation Association, it was decided they should be sent back to China for better care and treatment.

Following their departure, Ueno Zoo will be home to two pandas, the twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei.

Giant panda Ri Ri is loaded into a special container at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024.

Giant panda Shin Shin is loaded into a special container at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024.

Giant panda Shin Shin is pictured at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024.

Visitors line up at the gate of Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024.

Visitors take photos of giant pandas Ri Ri (L) and Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024.

Visitors take photos of giant panda Ri Ri at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024.

A truck carrying giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin leaves Ueno Zoo for Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024.

Visitors take photos of giant panda Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024.

Visitors bid farewell to giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024.

Visitors bid farewell to giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024.

