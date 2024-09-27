China, Brazil already mature strategic partners: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:50, September 27, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Brazil, underscoring that the two countries have already been mature strategic partners.

During his meeting with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the President of Brazil, on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized that China is ready to give full support to Brazil in hosting a successful G20 summit.

Wang said that China and Brazil, together with other like-minded "Global South" countries, will soon establish a "Friends of Peace" platform on the Ukraine crisis, which is an effort made by China, Brazil and "Global South" countries to strive for peace.

For his part, Amorim said Brazil is willing to work with China to make plans for high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)