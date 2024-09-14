Chinese vice president attends reception for 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 13:05, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended a reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Brazil in Beijing on Friday.

During the reception, he met with Brazilian Ambassador to China Marcos Galvao and other Brazilian representatives.

Noting this year is an important year of linking the past and the future in the history of China-Brazil relations, Han said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties half a century ago, China-Brazil relations have grown steadily with fruitful practical cooperation in various fields.

Han said that both China and Brazil are major developing countries and important emerging markets. China is ready to work with Brazil in accordance with the important consensus reached by the two heads of state to enhance the alignment of development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly build the next "golden 50 years" of bilateral relations.

Galvao and others said Brazil attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to further deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields. Brazil believes the comprehensive strategic partnership between Brazil and China will usher in broader prospects.

The reception was co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Brazilian Embassy in China. About 120 representatives from all walks of life in both China and Brazil attended the reception.

