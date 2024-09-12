China, Brazil agree to strengthen political mutual trust

Xinhua) 11:20, September 12, 2024

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 11, 2024. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China/Handout via Xinhua)

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China will work with Brazil to strengthen strategic cooperation and deepen mutual political trust, said Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, in a meeting with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, in Russia's St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The two sides held talks in regard with bilateral relations on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China and Brazil are vital stabilizing forces and major developing countries, and will contribute more to the world's peace, stability and development.

China is ready to further boost strategic collaboration with Brazil, improve political mutual trust, broaden mutually beneficial cooperation, and elevate bilateral ties to new highs, Wang said.

For his part, Amorim stated that Brazil and China have maintained close communication, consolidated mutual trust and effective collaboration.

Brazil is willing to work with China to prepare for the next stage of important high-level interactions between the two countries and to promote the further development of bilateral relations, Amorim said.

The two sides expressed the willingness to join hands with BRICS partners to make common voices and safeguard common interests, so as to achieve more outcomes of greater BRICS cooperation.

The two officials also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, saying more countries are welcome to get united and gather more international consensus to stop war and promote peace.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 11, 2024. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)