Huawei leveraging smart technologies to advance Kenya's sustainability agenda

Xinhua) 11:06, September 26, 2024

NAIROBI, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from Chinese technology giant Huawei said here on Wednesday that the company is at the forefront of advancing the sustainability agenda in Kenya through digital tools to ensure efficient and net-zero production processes.

Speaking at the 41st edition of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation World Congress 2024, the representatives viewed the latest technologies as key to enhancing the resilience of societies and businesses, as well as mushrooming urban settlements.

Steve Kamuya, executive director at Huawei Kenya, said the firm is committed to helping local organizations adopt smart grids and digitize their value chains in order to lower carbon footprint and eliminate waste.

Kamuya stressed that emerging technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence should be used to promote human-centric urban planning, lower greenhouse gas emissions in cities, and tackle pollution.

"By leveraging data, we can better understand the needs of diverse populations and address challenges such as traffic congestion, pollution, and resource management," Kamuya said.

He added that Huawei has invested in supportive infrastructure for establishing smart cities whose foundation is green mobility, ecological conservation, and sustainable waste management.

As urban populations in Kenya and across Africa grow rapidly, emerging technologies will be key to boosting access to clean energy, low carbon mobility, and clean drinking water, Kamuya added.

Adam Lane, director for government affairs at Huawei Kenya, said investments in smart technologies and innovations could guarantee societies better quality of life, cohesion, and environmental sustainability.

Kenya is hosting the four-day conference that runs until Friday under the theme "Demographics, Entrepreneurship and Technology: Defining the Frontiers of Future Economies."

Key topics for discussion at the conference include the role of technology in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, youth entrepreneurship, and fostering the growth of the digital economy.

