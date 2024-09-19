Home>>
Speaker of Kenya's National Assembly to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:27, September 19, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Moses Masika Wetangula, speaker of Kenya's National Assembly, will lead a delegation to visit China from Sept. 21 to 26, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
