Speaker of Kenya's National Assembly to visit China

Xinhua) 13:27, September 19, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Moses Masika Wetangula, speaker of Kenya's National Assembly, will lead a delegation to visit China from Sept. 21 to 26, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

