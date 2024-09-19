Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway nominated for best technological innovation award

NAIROBI, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway in Kenya has been nominated for the "Best Technological Innovation in Transport" category at the Afrika Mashariki Transport Awards 2024, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

"Nairobi Expressway is up for Best Technological Innovation in Transport in the 2024 Afrika Mashariki Transport Awards, and we need your vote. Vote for us today and help us continue revolutionizing transport in Kenya," said Moja Expressway, the Chinese company that operates the route.

The Afrika Mashariki Transport Awards celebrate excellence in the transport industry in East Africa, bringing together private firms as well as various government agencies, according to the event's organizer.

This marks the second consecutive year the Nairobi Expressway has been nominated. In 2023, it won awards for "Best Transportation Infrastructure" and "Sustainable Transport" at the inaugural event.

The Chinese-built expressway has opened new opportunities for commuter bus operators and significantly reduced travel time for motorists. Moja Expressway also noted that over 70,000 vehicles use the expressway daily.

