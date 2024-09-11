Huawei launches world's first tri-fold smartphone

Yu Chengdong, executive director and chairman of the board of directors of the Consumer Business Group of Huawei, displays the world's first commercial tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, during a new products release event in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 10, 2024. China's technology giant Huawei unveiled the world's first commercial tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, during a new products release event here Tuesday. A new edition of Aito M9 and newly released Luxeed R7, both powered by Huawei's Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA), were also released during the event. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei on Tuesday launched an industry-first tri-fold smartphone in south China's Shenzhen, with a number of technological breakthroughs such as a dual-hinge system and screen-bending features.

Yu Chengdong, Huawei's executive director, said that constant technological innovation is the primary driving force in the development of folding-screen smartphones, an industry segment with high technology density.

China's foldable mobile phone market saw a growth of 114.5 percent in shipments in 2023, with the number of shipments surpassing 7 million, according to global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Huawei releases a new edition of Aito M9 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 10, 2024.

People try out new vehicle models powered by Huawei's Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA), in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 10, 2024.

People try out Huawei smartphones in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 10, 2024.

Huawei announces that all vehicles powered by the company's Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA) have been updated to Huawei ADS 3.0 intelligent driving system during a new products release event in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 10, 2024.

Huawei unveils the world's first commercial tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 10, 2024.

