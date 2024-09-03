China's tech firm Huawei introduces AI initiatives in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 08:49, September 03, 2024

Alan Qi, president of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, speaks at the Huawei Cloud Summit Saudi Arabia 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 2, 2024. China's technology giant Huawei on Monday announced several artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to facilitate Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and support its government program Saudi Vision 2030. (Huawei/Handout via Xinhua)

RIYADH, Sept. 2 (Xinhua)-- China's technology giant Huawei on Monday announced several artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to facilitate Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and support its government program Saudi Vision 2030.

Under the initiatives, the company will present advanced AI capabilities to the country, including technologies for providing ubiquitous computing, reduced costs, more secure data, and a better service experience from the edge cloud, so as to contribute to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts, the company said at the Huawei Cloud Summit Saudi Arabia 2024 held Monday in Riyadh.

Alan Qi, president of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, said during the event that the company's cloud service has served more than 300 customers in Saudi Arabia, such as ministries, top telecom carriers, media companies, and most of the Chinese businesses operating in Saudi Arabia.

The company's public cloud business revenue in Saudi Arabia increased 10 times in 2023, Qi noted.

According to Huawei, the event on Monday, gathering over 600 participants, showcasing the company's innovative ecosystem resources as well as its latest developments of key AI technologies, especially AI-ready model training and inference.

People pose for a group photo at a signing ceremony during the Huawei Cloud Summit Saudi Arabia 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 2, 2024. China's technology giant Huawei on Monday announced several artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to facilitate Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and support its government program Saudi Vision 2030. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

